Two Arizona wildfires continue to grow, but some residents allowed to go home

(CNN) Two large wildfires in eastern Arizona continue to grow, but there was progress with one of the blazes in reducing the threat to nearby communities, officials said Tuesday.

The Telegraph Fire has burned 71,756 acres and the Mescal Fire has scorched 66,913 acres, according to the Interagency Incident Information Center

While the Mescal Fire has grown since Monday, authorities told some residents on the San Carlos Apache Reservation they could return home.

"Firefighters have been successful in reducing the fire threat to important infrastructure, resources and communities," fire officials said.

The blaze, the cause of which is under investigation, is 23% contained.

