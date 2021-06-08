London police officer pleads guilty to kidnap and rape of Sarah Everard

London (CNN) A London Metropolitan Police officer has pleaded guilty to the kidnap and rape of Sarah Everard, a 33-year old woman who disappeared while walking in south London in March, according to PA Media.

Wayne Couzens, 48, made the guilty plea at the Old Bailey -- the central criminal court -- in London on Tuesday.

Everard disappeared on March 3 while walking in Clapham, south London, prompting an extensive police search in the area. Her remains were eventually found more than 50 miles from where she was last seen.

Couzens, a police constable whose primary role at the time was uniformed patrol duties of diplomatic premises, was arrested in Kent, England and charged with Everard's kidnap and murder.

Everard's disappearance prompted thousands of women in the United Kingdom and around the world to share their own experiences of intimidation or harassment while walking alone at night.

