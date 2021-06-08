Former NFL coach Jim Fassel dies at age 71

(CNN) Jim Fassel, who coached the NFL's New York Giants from 1997 to 2003, passed away Monday at age 71, the Giants announced in a press release.

A spokesperson for the Giants said the team had been informed by close friends of Fassel's family.

Fassel, who had been living outside of Las Vegas, was taken to a hospital with chest pains Monday, where he died of a heart attack while under sedation, according to the Giants, who cited numerous media reports.

Fassel led the Giants to the playoffs three times during his tenure with the team including a Super Bowl appearance in 2001, where New York lost to the Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl XXXV.

He coached at the collegiate and professional level for 30 years, with stints as the head coach at the University of Utah and assistant coaching roles with the Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Arizona Cardinals, and Baltimore Ravens.

Read More