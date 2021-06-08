French President Emmanuel Macron slapped by member of public

By Pierre Bairin, CNN

Updated 9:25 AM ET, Tue June 8, 2021

Paris (CNN)French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped in the face by a man in a crowd as he spoke to the public during a visit to southeast France on Tuesday, video of the incident posted on social media showed.

The President's security detail quickly intervened when the man slapped Macron as he approached a crowd of onlookers standing behind a metal fence.
Macron was in La Drôme to meet restaurant owners, ahead of Wednesday's easing of Covid-19 restrictions in France.
    "A man indeed tried to hit the President of the Republic," the Elysee said in a statement to CNN. "We have no further comments at this point. Exchanges with the crowd and handshakes resumed. The trip continues."
