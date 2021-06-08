CNN —

Today, you’ll find a deal on our favorite external hard drive, discounted Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro and savings on a range of Greenworks outdoor power tools. All that and more below.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro ($139.99, originally $199.99; woot.com)

Woot Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Samsung’s newest and best earbuds are down to the lowest price we’ve seen, at $60 off on Woot!. Snag your own pair of Galaxy Buds Pro — our top earbuds pick for Android users — for just $139.99 in Phantom Black; just be sure to shop soon, as they’re likely to sell out fast. In our review of the buds, we found that they offer crystal-clear sound, feel great in your ears, boast a solid battery life and excel at letting in ambient noise when you want them to. Read our full assessment of the Galaxy Buds Pro here.

Greenworks Outdoor and Hand Tools (starting at $28.55; amazon.com)

Amazon Greenworks Outdoor and Hand Tools

It’s time to get your yard in its best shape ever for summer days ahead. Luckily, Amazon is marking down a range of outdoor power tools from top brand Greenworks for one day only. It’s the perfect time to pick up a lawn mower, leaf blower, hedge trimmer and more, so you’ll be set to spend time outside soon.

Bio Bidet Ultimate Advanced Bidet Toilet Seat ($249, originally $399; amazon.com)

Amazon BioBidet Ultimate Advanced Bidet Toilet Seat

If you have yet to experience what it’s like to have your own bidet at home, suffice to say you’re missing out. Luckily, you can snag a Bio Bidet Ultimate Advanced Bidet Toilet Seat for $150 off, bringing the price down to $249. This deal is only available for one day, though, so get your butt over to Amazon ASAP so you can buy yours before it sells out.

WD 500GB My Passport SSD External Portable Solid State Drive ($79.99, originally $119.99; amazon.com)

Amazon WD 500GB My Passport SSD External Portable Solid State Drive

Our top pick for best external hard drive is back down to its lowest price ever. The WD My Passport SSD is available at Amazon for just $79.99 — that’s $50 off its list price. In our hands-on test of this SSD, we were impressed by just how fast files transferred; we were able to back up Word documents in just a few seconds, full photo albums in less than 20 seconds and even large video files in under a minute. And it certainly has space for your entire digital library and then some.

Apple Watch Series 6, 44mm ($359, originally $429; bestbuy.com)

Best Buy Apple Watch Series 6

If you’ve had your eye on the latest Apple Watch Series 6, you can save on the 44-millimeter Space Gray version starting now on Best Buy. This model is down to $359 — that’s $70 off the list price of $399.99. Just be sure to snag yours before this hot item sells out.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Adidas

Adidas Adidas

There’s never been a better time to gear up for a new season of workouts — indoor or outdoor — since Adidas is offering up to 30% off select accessories with code ACC30. Favorites for men, women and kids like Quarter Sock 6-Pack, Originals Relaxed Strap-Back Hat, Sport Waist Pack and more are marked down during this sale to help you stick to your fitness goals. Just be sure to shop soon; this promo lasts through Wednesday only.

Apple TV 4K

Amazon Apple TV 4K

Apple recently unveiled the latest Apple TV 4K, with a more powerful streaming experience and a completely reworked remote. Now it’s discounted for the first time at Expercom, where you can get $10 off the new device.

ThirdLove

ThirdLove ThirdLove

Get ready for summer with a discounted bra kit from ThirdLove (a brand we absolutely love). Featuring two strapless bras and a matching pair of comfort stretch underwear for just $119, down from $145, you can rock your favorite shoulderless outfits all summer long. Just be sure to snag your kit soon, as this sale only lasts through June 7.

Petco

Petco Petco

There’s never been a better time to upgrade your dog’s bed than now, thanks to Petco’s 50% off sale. Browse over 50 options for dogs large and small so they can nap in comfort.

Reebok

Reebok Reebok

Get ready for those summer workouts with Reebok’s huge summer sale. Score 40% off sitewide and an extra 50% off sale items when you use code SUPERSUMMER.

Supergoop!

Supergoop Supergoop

The cult-favorite skin care brand Supergoop! is hosting its Summer Sale, where you can get 20% off all SPF products, including bestsellers like Unseen Sunscreen and Glowscreen. Just use code SUMMER20 to secure your discount and protect your skin all summer long.

Project Rock UA Sports Masks, 2-Pack ($30, originally $35; underarmour.com)

Under Armour Project Rock UA Sports Masks, 2-Pack

These face masks from Under Armour’s Project Rock are built with a breathable, cool material, making them the perfect masks for exercising. Plus, they’ve got a secure fit, water-resistant outer shell and antimicrobial interior so they can handle any workout you throw at them.

Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack Nordstrom Rack

Get a head start on Father’s Day with gifts from Nordstrom Rack, which has shirts, shorts, sandals and so much more for up to 55% off right now. Shop early and outfit your dad for summer at Nordstrom Rack — plus, if he loves hitting the back nine after work, golf gifts are up to 60% off.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ ($99.99, originally $149.99; amazon.com)

Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds+

Head over to Amazon for a stellar deal on a pair of Samsung’s second-generation buds. The Galaxy Buds+ in Cloud Blue, red, black and white are down to just $99.99 — that’s $50 off their usual price. What the Buds+ lack in active noise cancellation, they make up for in top-quality sound and comfort. Read more about these earbuds in our full review.

Rocketbook Wave Smart Notebook ($20.99, originally $27; amazon.com)

Amazon Rocketbook Wave Smart Notebook

Thanks to this Amazon deal, you can get the last notebook you’ll ever need at an ultra-low price. Rocketbook is the pinnacle of reusable notebooks, and you can snag a Wave Smart Notebook (and pen!) for just $18.69 — the lowest price we’ve seen in almost a year and $2 away from the lowest price ever.

With Rocketbook, you can ensure your ideas live on forever in the cloud. Save your handwritten notes to Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook app. Plus, AI technology allows you to use Rocketbook’s smart titles, smart search and email transcription to organize your notes more easily. As you write, be sure to allow 15 seconds for the ink from any pen, marker or highlighter to bond to Rocketbook’s pages. Then, when all the pages are filled, simply wipe clean with a damp cloth, and start from scratch.

Roku Ultra ($69, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Roku Ultra

Just in time for the return of summertime series, our favorite streaming device, the Roku Ultra, is down to just $69. This 2020 version of the box is faster than its predecessor, thanks to a new quad-core processor, and it boasts Dolby Vision HDR support and improved Wi-Fi performance too. Plus, we trust the Roku Ultra to upscale content, delivering the best picture possible on your TV with zero lag time. Read more about why it’s our top streaming device pick here.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.