The United Nations said on Tuesday an estimated 100,000 people in Myanmar's Kayah state had been displaced by fighting that included "indiscriminate attacks by security forces" in civilian areas.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since a military coup on February 1, with daily protests in towns and cities and fighting in borderlands between the military and ethnic minority militias, some of which have only existed for a few weeks.

"This crisis could push people across international borders seeking safety, as already seen in other parts of the country," the UN in Myanmar said in a statement.

It urged all parties to "urgently take the necessary measures and precautions to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure."

Myanmar's foreign minister defended the junta's plan for restoring democracy, state media reported on Tuesday, after a meeting at which his counterparts from ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) member states pressed the junta to honor a consensus agreement to halt violence and start dialogue with its opponents.

