South African health minister placed "on special leave" pending investigation into awarding of contracts

(CNN) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa placed Health Minister Zweli Mkhize "on special leave" Tuesday pending an investigation into the awarding of Department of Health contracts to a communications company staffed by former aides.

"This period of special leave will enable the Minister to attend to allegations and investigations concerning contracts between the Department of Health and a service provider, Digital Vibes," Ramaphosa said in a statement.

"The Special Investigating Unit is investigating this matter and the President awaits a report on the outcome of this probe," the statement continued, adding that Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane will take over the health portfolio in the interim.

The scandal around the Digital Vibes contract has been dominating headlines in the country for weeks and sparked calls for Mkhize to resign.

Ahead of Ramaphosa's announcement, Mkhize made a statement to the press saying "I fully acknowledge and take personal responsibility for the public outrage that has been caused by this Digital Vibes contract."

