In photos: Vice President Kamala Harris heads to Guatemala and Mexico

Vice President Kamala Harris disembarks Air Force Two in Guatemala City, Guatemala, on Sunday, June 6, during her first foreign trip in office.
Erin Schaff/The New York Times/Redux

Vice President Kamala Harris is traveling to Guatemala and Mexico for her first foreign trip as vice president as part of her role leading diplomatic efforts to stem the flow of migration from Central America.

The Biden administration is under ongoing political pressure to stem the tide of migrants at the US southern border, and Harris is facing the first major diplomatic test of her vice presidency.

Harris is expected to focus on economic development, climate and food insecurity, women and young people during her trip to the region, according to her staff. On Monday, the vice president met with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei. She will fly to Mexico on Tuesday for a meeting with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

In Guatemala, the vice president will also meet with Guatemalan community leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs as well as greet and thank US embassy staff. In Mexico, Harris will participate in a conversation with female entrepreneurs, hold a roundtable with labor workers and greet US mission Mexico staff.

Harris, left, looks on as Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei speaks during a press conference at the Palacio Nacional de la Cultura in Guatemala City on June 7.
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images
Nobel Peace Prize and member of the Indigenous Women's Platform Rigoberta Menchu and Harris participate in a roundtable with members of the Guatemalan community and civil society leaders at the Universidad del Valle de Guatemala in Guatemala City on June 7.
Carlos Barria/Reuters
Media members work as a screen shows an image of Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei and Harris in Guatemala City on June 7.
Carlos Barria/Reuters
Harris and Giammattei pose for an official photograph on Monday, June 7, at the National Palace in Guatemala City.
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Harris, left, meets with Giammattei on Monday, June 7, at the National Palace in Guatemala City.
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Guatemalan military personnel after the ceremony marking Harris' arrival at Guatemalan Air Force Central Command in Guatemala City on June 6.
Carlos Barria/Reuters
Harris and Guatemala's Minister of Foreign Affairs Pedro Brolo face each other and place their right hand over their heart upon arrival at the Aeropuerto Internacional La Aurora in Guatemala City on June 6.
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images
Harris gives the thumbs-up gesture as she gets off the Air Force Two after technical difficulties made her change planes at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on June 6.
Carlos Barria/Reuters