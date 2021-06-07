Erin Schaff/The New York Times/Redux Vice President Kamala Harris disembarks Air Force Two in Guatemala City, Guatemala, on Sunday, June 6, during her first foreign trip in office. In photos: Vice President Kamala Harris heads to Guatemala and Mexico

Vice President Kamala Harris is traveling to Guatemala and Mexico for her first foreign trip as vice president as part of her role leading diplomatic efforts to stem the flow of migration from Central America.

The Biden administration is under ongoing political pressure to stem the tide of migrants at the US southern border, and Harris is facing the first major diplomatic test of her vice presidency.

Harris is expected to focus on economic development, climate and food insecurity, women and young people during her trip to the region, according to her staff. On Monday, the vice president met with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei. She will fly to Mexico on Tuesday for a meeting with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

In Guatemala, the vice president will also meet with Guatemalan community leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs as well as greet and thank US embassy staff. In Mexico, Harris will participate in a conversation with female entrepreneurs, hold a roundtable with labor workers and greet US mission Mexico staff.