The San Francisco Giants wore Pride colors on the field in an MLB first

(CNN) The San Francisco Giants marked the beginning of LGBTQ Pride Month with a special, subtle new uniform.

In their game Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, the Giants wore cream jerseys embroidered with a Pride patch on the right sleeve and black caps with a rainbow version of their logo. They're the first team in Major League Baseball to wear Pride-specific uniforms, the team said in a news release

The Giants' Pride logo was inspired by the Progress Pride flag , a variation of the traditional rainbow flag that additionally includes the colors black and brown, representing people of color within the LGBTQ community, and pink, blue and white to represent transgender people.

"We are extremely proud to stand with the LGBTQ+ community as we kick off one of the best annual celebrations in San Francisco by paying honor to the countless achievements and contributions of all those who identify as LGBTQ+ and are allies of the LGBTQ+ community," said Larry Baer, team president and CEO, in a statement.

Pitcher Kevin Gausman and the rest of the Giants wore jerseys with a Pride-style team logo.

It's common now for MLB teams to host promotional Pride events , sell Pride merchandise and recruit local LGBTQ trailblazers to throw out the first pitch. But the Giants were among the very first to acknowledge the movement for LGBTQ rights.