10-year-old killed in New York City after suspect repeatedly shoots into a Queens home, NYPD says

(CNN) A 10-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday night when an unknown shooter fired numerous rounds at a home in the Far Rockaway neighborhood of Queens, according to the New York Police Department.

Police said they responded to a call of "persons shot" at around 9:33 p.m. and found 10-year-old Justin Wallace "unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his torso," a news release states. Justin didn't live at the home where he was shot, a police spokesperson said.

He was taken to St. John's Episcopal Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Another 29-year-old male also suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder and was brought to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition, the release states.

The NYPD released surveillance video Sunday that shows a person approach the house, point a gun through a stair railing, shoot about eight rounds at the house and then flee. The police asked the public for help in identifying the suspect in connection to the Queens shooting.