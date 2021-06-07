Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Logan Paul box for eight rounds in exhibition pay-per-view fight

(CNN) Floyd Mayweather says "he had fun" exchanging blows with Logan Paul during their eight-round exhibition match Sunday.

"I had fun ... He's better than I thought he was," Mayweather said after the fight Sunday, saying Paul knew how to use his weight to his advantage. "He's a tough, rough competitor ... I was surprised by him tonight."

The pay-per-view event, which was broadcast on Showtime Sunday from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, was deemed a draw.

"We are aware that some customers have been having trouble accessing tonight's Pay Per View event on SHOWTIME.com," a spokesperson for Showtime told CNN in an email statement on Sunday evening during the event. "We are working diligently to resolve the issue and will redress customers appropriately."

Logan Paul reacts after the match.