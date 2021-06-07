2 people have died after the single-engine plane they were in crashed outside Indianapolis

(CNN) Two people are dead after the single-engine plane they were in crashed outside Indianapolis Sunday, officials said.

The plane, a single-engine Diamond Katana DA40 crashed in a field outside of Darlington after departing from Lift Academy in Indianapolis at 9:53 a.m., a statement from Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Tammy Jones said.

The two people in the plane were pronounced dead on scene by the Montgomery County Coroner but their names will not be released until notification of next of kin is made, according to Piers. He did not give any other identifying information for the deceased.

Lift Academy is a flight school that trains students with their Diamond DA40 and DA42 fleet, according to the school's website.

