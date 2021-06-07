Boston mayor fires city police commissioner after investigation into domestic violence allegations

(CNN) Boston Mayor Kim Janey announced Monday that she has fired Dennis White as commissioner of the Boston Police Department, effective immediately.

The termination stems from White's ex-wife accusing him of domestic violence 20 years ago, according to his attorney. White has denied those claims and the allegations were resolved in court in 1999, White's attorney said.

Janey said she reached her decision after considering the results of an independent investigation into multiple allegations, along with testimony and information that he provided during a hearing on June 1.

"Dennis White has repeatedly asserted that the domestic violence allegations against him are false, but he stated in his hearing and during the investigation that he has hit and pushed members of his household," Janey said. "The allegations and evidence of this behavior raised serious questions about his fitness to lead the Boston Police Department. And Dennis White's actions in recent weeks, have done even more to erode public trust in his judgment and ability to lead."

Nick Carter, White's attorney, said Monday his client is "deeply disappointed" by the mayor's decision.

