More than 100,000 acres have burned in Arizona wildfires

(CNN) Two growing wildfires in eastern Arizona have burned more than 109,000 acres as of Monday afternoon, according to officials at the interagency Incident Information Center.

The Telegraph Fire has scorched 56,626 acres in and near the southern edge of Tonto National Forest and is 0% contained, according to Incident Commander Dave Bales. He said the cause of the fire is "human," but is also still under investigation.

The Incident Information Center said the fire is less that 1 mile from the community of Top-of-the-World, which has about 250 people,.

"It is a fast moving and dynamic fire," the center's website (InciWeb) says. Growth is attributed to the winds and the brush, such as chaparral, the center said.

Officials ordered an evacuation for residents in the area of Top-of-the-World, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said Sunday morning