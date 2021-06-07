Simone Biles wins record seventh national women's all-around title

(CNN) USA Gymnastics star and world champion Simone Biles took home her record seventh national women's all-around title at the US Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday.

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, who is expected to be the linchpin of the USA Women's Gymnastics team for this summer's Tokyo Olympics, won with a score of 119.650 which was 4.7 points ahead of runner-up Sunisa Lee.

Biles' teammate Jordan Chiles finished third with a score of 114.450.

"I feel like I did try to enjoy it because it could be one of my last championships that I'll attend," Biles said . "But it's also the road to Tokyo, and after this we have trials, so we just have to really embrace the moment."

Biles' seven titles are the most by any American woman.

Read More