After more than a year of meeting on Zoom every month, the members of Amy Ettinger's book club recently tried something radical: They got together in real life.
The move was a fundamental departure from the routine. Ettinger had established the book club at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, and she and five or six other women from around Santa Cruz, California, had met 13 times in virtual space.
From the beginning, the plan was to eventually transition into a face-to-face club. Finally, in late May, they achieved their goal, gathering outside in one member's yard.
Though the women were unfamiliar with how to act in person at first, the get-together quickly became effortless and fun, Ettinger said. The women shared stories about parenting during the pandemic. They smiled. They laughed. Sure, at some point, the women managed to discuss the book of the month, Bernardine Evaristo's "Girl, Woman, Other."
But really, it was all about bolstering connections.
"When we met on Zoom, we spent most of the time talking about the books," said Ettinger, a writer in Santa Cruz. "When we got together in person, it was like this circuit breaker experience — we talked less about the book and more about our lives. It was such a welcome change for all of us. Truly a relief."
In book clubs and in board rooms, among colleagues and friends, similar bonding experiences are playing out across the country as states ease restrictions sparked by Covid-19. A recent study might explain why.
As it turns out, there are real benefits to meeting face-to-face, according to the study, published in the Journal of Neuroscience. Real-life familiarization stimulates the brain differently and yields stronger and faster connections, the study reports.
Anatomy of a brain study
Neuroscientists Géza Gergely Ambrus, Gyula Kovács and their colleagues were interested in how we get to know new people in different situations.
The study was conducted at the Frie