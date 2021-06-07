David Dushman, last surviving liberator of Auschwitz, dies at 98

(CNN) David Dushman, the last surviving soldier who helped liberate Auschwitz-Birkenau, died on Saturday at the age of 98, the Jewish community of Munich and Upper Bavaria said in a statement on its website.

Dushman helped free prisoners from the notorious Nazi concentration camp as a soldier for the Soviet Red Army in World War II . The president of the local Jewish community, Charlotte Knobloch, called Dushman the "Hero of Auschwitz" and said in a statement that he saved "countless lives."

"Every contemporary witness who passes away is a loss, but the farewell of David Dushman is particularly painful," she said. "He was one of the last who could tell about this event from his own experience."

Auschwitz-Birkenau , located in Nazi-occupied Poland, was the largest concentration camp run by Hitler's regime. More than 1.1 million men, women and children were systematically murdered there, many in the camp's gas chambers.

Some 6 million Jews were killed in the Holocaust.

