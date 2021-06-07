CNN —

He’s no ordinary dad. No, your father’s one heck of a mensch; a four-leaf clover in a field of grass. This Father’s Day, recognize his uniqueness — and the luck you feel that he is yours — with a special gift that says just that.

Tushy Classic 3.0 ($99, originally $129; hellotushy.com)

Hello Tushy Tushy Classic 3.0

Your dad deserves to feel like a king on the throne, so treat him to Tushy — an easy-to-install bidet that’s essentially forcing toilet paper into early retirement. Dad will love feeling lathered in luxury and squeaky clean down there. Check out our glowing review of it here.

Breville Smart Scoop Ice Cream Maker ($494.90; amazon.com)

Breville Breville Smart Scoop Ice Cream Maker

Since it’s just about summer, this cool machine is the perfect gift for Father’s Day. This device in particular is equipped with 12 hardness settings, so your pops will never get bored. It makes everything from sorbet to froyo to gelato to, of course, classic, scoopable ice cream. If your dad is a dedicated ice cream connoisseur, get ready to have the best summer ever.

Northern Brewer Homebrewing Starter Kit ($79.99; amazon.com)

Northern Brewer Northern Brewer Homebrewing Starter Kit

If he’s more into hops than he is frozen cream, hook your dad up with his very own homebrew starter kit. This set comes with all of the supplies he’ll need to make his very own IPA in the comfort of his own home. If he feels like doing it in his bathrobe, so be it.

Custom Portrait (starting at $199; paintyourlife.com)

Paint Your Life Custom Portrait

Upload Dad’s favorite family photo and get a hand-painted portrait of that very image. You can even have the artist paint multiple people from different photos in the same canvas. If the past year made it hard for your whole family to be together, Dad will love an artistic take on what that canceled family reunion would have looked like, and he’ll cherish the gift for years to come.

Locca Premium Bubble Tea Kit ($39.50; amazon.com)

Locca Store Locca Premium Bubble Tea Kit

For the dad who’ll drop everything to get his bubble tea on, this DIY boba kit will let him enjoy that tapioca goodness from the comfort of his own kitchen. It’ll make for a fun afternoon of mixing up some sweet sips, and finally you’ll all understand how the magic happens.

Casper Hyperlite Sheets (Starting $221; casper.com)

Casper Casper Hyperlite Sheets

This one’s for the hot dad — the guy who sleeps warm and snoozes with the AC blasting. Casper’s Hyperlite sheets are made of 100% Tencel material, designed to increase airflow throughout the night. Hot dad will feel so cool.

Cameo Cameo

Whether he stays up late watching reruns of “The Nanny” for that Fran Drescher realness or he’s a Kenny G stan, there’s bound to be the perfect celeb on Cameo that’ll make your dad feel really special this Father’s Day. Every Cameo star posts their own rate, and some even offer the option to do a live FaceTime. Dad’s going to be pleasantly surprised to hear from his favorite star, and you’ll win points for knowing him so well.

Personalized Hawthorne Skin Care Set (starting at $85; hawthorne.co)

Hawthorne Personalized Hawthorne Set

This custom skin care set boasts 500,000 different combinations to deliver a kit designed specifically for Dad’s needs. So while he might not know whether his skin is dry, sensitive or oily, you can fill out this questionnaire for him to make sure all of the essential grooming products (cologne, deodorant, sunscreen, soap, shampoo, cleanser, lotion and beyond) are tailored just for his needs.

Custom M&Ms (starting at $29.99; mms.com)

M&M Custom M&Ms

Say how you really feel in chocolate form with a custom note printed on hundreds of M&Ms. Trust us — Dad will eat this gift right up.

FrankiePrintCo Love Letter Blanket (starting at $135.15, originally starting at $159; etsy.com)

Etsy FrankiePrintCo Love Letter Blanket

Here’s a cozy way to memorialize your love for Dad. This handwritten note turned blanket will let him reread your heartfelt sentiments for a long time, and while they’ll no doubt warm his heart in any form, sharing your love through this blanket will ensure his feet stay toasty too.

FabSwag Best Dad Ever Socks ($20.70, originally $23; etsy.com)

Etsy FabSwag Best Dad Ever Socks

You can’t go wrong with gifting Dad a nice pair of socks, but this custom pair will make sure you do everything absolutely right. Whether you choose the dog’s face, your face or Dad’s face, he’ll be proud to sport this snazzy set that calls him out for who he really is.

HBeeFire Large Hot Rolled Steel Fire Pit ($322.22, originally $402.77; etsy.com)

Etsy HBeeFire Large Hot Rolled Steel Fire Pit

Backyard family hangs are about to get a lot cooler — well, err, hotter — with this awesome rolled steel fire pit. The thoughtful design keeps the flames in one (safe) place and can be disassembled during the colder months, making it easy to store away until next season. Dad will be pumped to make s’mores, gather round and tell ghost stories or just enjoy the beauty of the night sky with a little fire to admire.

Pistachio Pedestal ($48; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Pistachio Pedestal

Dad deserves to crack his nuts in peace, wouldn’t you say? This cleverly designed pistachio plate has a designated spot for shells (and all that dusty debris that for some reason comes with pistachios?) so Dad doesn’t have to worry about making a mess.

Stonewall Kitchen Bloody Mary Gift ($54.95; stonewallkitchen.com)

Stonewall Kitchen Stonewall Kitchen Bloody Mary Gift

If Dad’s favorite meal is brunch (we don’t blame him), gift him this Bloody Mary kit that has everything he needs to make the absolute perfect daytime cocktail, pickled carrots and olives included.

Glass Topper Cocktail Smoker (starting at $40; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Glass Topper Cocktail Smoker

If Dad already shakes up a mean drink, help him elevate his game to the next level with this badass cocktail smoker. He’ll enjoy the opportunity to play with fire and entertain his guests with a drinkable smoke show.

Still don’t really know what cocktail smoking is? Here’s your ultimate guide, which he should read up on too.

Create Your Own Reel Viewer (starting at $14.95; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Create Your Own Reel Viewer

Gift your main man the gift of nostalgia with a modern twist: He’ll love seeing some of his favorite photos while peering through this retro reel viewer, a gadget he surely hasn’t thought about in decades. It makes for a great coffee table knickknack, and you can buy some additional reels at any time to keep things fresh.

Adjustable Bike Cup Holder ($39.99; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Adjustable Bike Cup Holder

No one ever said biking while caffeinated was wrong, so let Dad do his favorite things in peace with the help of this adjustable bike cup holder. Its genius lies in its simplicity, and he’ll just dig it.

Make Your Own Guitar Pick Punch ($20; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Make Your Own Guitar Pick Punch

Your guitar-playing dad already rocks in your eyes, so make him feel like he really deserves the spotlight with this brilliant guitar pick punch, which makes custom picks out of any excess plastic you have around the house. You could start by punching out a few thoughtful picks that speak to Dad’s soul, then gift him the punch so he can make his own (when he inevitably loses the ones you made for him).

Quesadilla Grill Basket, Set of 2 ($18; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Quesadilla Grill Basket, Set of 2

This quesadilla grill basket isn’t just an awesome get for the grillmaster, but it also lends itself to endless dad jokes (this one’s free: anyone for a quesadilla on the grilla?). Let him explore a new avenue of grill time fun, and we bet he’ll even make you a cheesy something grilled to perfection.

OnTheEdgeCreations Custom Pet Portrait (starting at $75; etsy.com)

Etsy OnTheEdgeCreations Custom Pet Portrait

If the family pet is Dad’s No. 1 baby, accept it and then celebrate it with a custom portrait of his furry friend. He’ll love admiring the portrait while snuggling up to Spike.

Stonewall Kitchen Hearthside Pine Candle ($15.95; stonewallkitchen.com)

Stonewall Kitchen Manly candle

All right, yeah, we know it’s annoying when items are needlessly gendered, but really, these manly-ish candles really just look like they smell nice. Check out the whole collection here.