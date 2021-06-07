CNN —

On your wedding day, you’re the star of the show. You’ve got your dress, veil and flowers, but have you thought hard about the shoes that’ll support you throughout the day? Whether you’ve been searching endlessly or honestly just forgot, we’ve got you covered.

According to expert wedding stylist and consultant Julie Sabatino, it’s difficult to pick out a shoe for the wedding — especially in time to wear them to your dress fitting. The key is to get your bridal shoe three to four months before the wedding. “What you need for a wedding shoe is different than a normal shoe,” she explains. “On your wedding day, you’ll be cursing yourself because you’re standing for so long. You need to find a shoe that checks the box of being pretty and can actually wear without crying.”

But what about bridal shoe trends? “If you think about the idea of timelessness, I think wedding pictures are the perfect opportunity to keep in mind you will hopefully look at those pictures a long, long time,” says stylist and creative director Jessica Diehl. “It’s not really the moment to follow trends.”

iStock Woman putting on bridal shoes

Sabatino advises brides-to-be to order a bunch of shoe options and return the pairs you won’t be wearing — noting that shoes are so personal so you really need to try them on. She recommends you pick a lower heel than you’d normally wear just to be safe. “You should seriously wear them around the house with a sweat sock on to stretch them a bit to see if they’re comfortable,” she says, explaining that your feet may swell a little especially if you wed in the summer or warmer climates. Once you pick a shoe, you’re going to want to stick with it because Sabatino says it’s risky to swap out the heel if your dress has already been fitted to a different shoe.

With this guidance in mind, we’ve rounded up some of Sabatino’s favorite bridal shoes along with some stunning top-rated options we couldn’t help but include. Cheers to feeling beautiful, confident and comfortable on your wedding day!

Formal bridal shoes

Stuart Weitzman Amelina Ankle Strap Sandal ($395; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Stuart Weitzman Amelina Ankle Strap Sandal

Despite the glitter all over, these Stuart Weitzman sandals are seriously elegant. They feature an asymmetrical toe, slender ankle and toe straps as well as a near 4-inch heel to create basically the shoe of your dreams, especially if you’re looking for something not too showy.

____________________________________________________________________________

Seychelles Neve Heels ($139; bhldn.com)

BHLDN Seychelles Neve Heels

The Seychelles Neve Heels are the perfect shoe for the bride who wants to feel like a princess on her wedding day. Between the low slingback heel, pointy toe and satin bow detailing, these feel very timeless and classic.

____________________________________________________________________________

Manolo Blahnik Hangisi Crystal Buckle Pump ($1,065; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Manolo Blahnik Hangisi Crystal Buckle Pump

Sabatino shares that the Manolo Blahnik Hangisi pumps are a tried-and-true favorite. “I use this for mothers and brides. You can almost always find a version of this shoe that matches your dress,” she says, mostly because the shoe is available in several different heel heights and colors.

____________________________________________________________________________

Sophia Webster Rosalind Embellished-Heel Glitter Leather Sandals ($346, originally $495; saksfifthavenue.com)

Saks Fifth Avenue Sophia Webster Rosalind Embellished-Heel Glitter Leather Sandals

Our jaws dropped when we discovered these Sophia Webster heels. Imagine how chic your wedding photographs will look with this crystal beaded heel making an appearance. Sabatino recommends these to a bride who is looking for a more modern, artistic shoe.

____________________________________________________________________________

Schutz Brieela Heel ($128; revolve.com)

Revolve Schutz Brieela Heel

This Schutz Brieela Heel is seriously red carpet-worthy — suitable for the black-tie wedding of your dreams. We love the combination of peep-toe stiletto pump with the studded see-through vinyl fit.

____________________________________________________________________________

Michael Kors Royce Quilted Leather Platform Sandal ($140; michaelkors.com)

Michael Kors Michael Kors Royce Quilted Leather Platform Sandal

Sabatino thinks platforms are great bridal shoe options because they “give you height without the uncomfortable pitch angle of the shoe.” The quilted crossover straps on these by Michael Kors set them apart from other shoes on the market.

____________________________________________________________________________

Jimmy Choo Nova Patent Leather Peep-Toe Slingback Pumps ($675; neimanmarcus.com)

Neiman Marcus Jimmy Choo Nova Patent Leather Peep-Toe Slingback Pumps

Diehl recommends those who are starting their bridal shoe hunt to start with the classics — one of which is Jimmy Choo. In fact, these are a favorite of Sabatino’s too, even if they aren’t the most exciting. “These give you height, a platform and are comfortable to wear for a lot of women,” she explains.

____________________________________________________________________________

Nina Ankle Strap Sandal ($78.95; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Nina Ankle Strap Sandal

The Nina Ankle Strap Sandals are the quintessential dancing shoe. “I was astonished at how comfortable these were! I kept them on all night,” says one reviewer of these heels that are available in five bride-friendly colors.

____________________________________________________________________________

Karl Lagerfeld Cieone Sandal ($99; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Karl Lagerfeld Cieone Sandal

A pair of simple yet sexy pumps for only $100? Sign us up. We also love that we could easily pair these shoes for outings on your honeymoon and beyond.

____________________________________________________________________________

Badgley Mischka Quintana Crystal Embellished Pointed Toe Pump ($245; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Badgley Mischka Quintana Crystal Embellished Pointed Toe Pump

Some weddings call for a truly ornate pump that could easily steal the show. The crystal details, mesh and soft satin will turn heads for sure.

____________________________________________________________________________

Prada Leather Kitten-Heel Slingback Pumps ($995; saksfifthavenue.com)

Saks Fifth Avenue Prada Leather Kitten-Heel Slingback Pumps

Another recommendation of Sabatino’s are these Prada Leather Kitten-Heel Slingback Pumps. If you’re looking for a classy, comfy, splurge-worthy shoe, get your hands on these ASAP.

Flat bridal shoes

Badgley Mischka Gigi Crystal Pointed Toe Flat ($185; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Badgley Mischka Gigi Crystal Pointed Toe Flat

You can’t go wrong with a pointed toe flat, especially when they’re adorned with crystals and mesh detailing. You can surely dance the night away in these.

____________________________________________________________________________

Stuart Weitzman Goldie Sandal ($250; stuartweitzman.com)

Stuart Weitzman Stuart Weitzman Goldie Sandal

A top pick from Sabatino, these simplistic slide sandals will take you from vacation to wedding in no time. If you’re doing a beach wedding, these should be at the top of your list.

____________________________________________________________________________

Nicholas Kirkwood Monstera 10mm Flat Mules ($487, originally $696; farfetch.com)

Farfetch Nicholas Kirkwood Monstera 10mm Flat Mules

Mules are exciting because they have a faint feeling of business in the front, party in the back. These by Nicholas Kirkwood feature a beautiful Monstera leaf detail for that extra-special touch.

____________________________________________________________________________

Stuart Weitzman Goldie Embellished Leather Sneakers ($350; saksfifthavenue.com)

Stuart Weitzman Stuart Weitzman Goldie Embellished Leather Sneakers

“I’ve seen lots of bridal sneakers. People love it for the afterparty and switch into a short dress with it,” says Sabatino. The added faux pearl detailing on these by Stuart Weitzman gives your typical white sneaks an elevated touch.

____________________________________________________________________________

Jewel Badgley Mischka Tessy Embellished Sandal ($79; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Jewel Badgley Mischka Tessy Embellished Sandal

Want a bridal sandal that won’t cost an arm and a leg? Get your hands on these sandals that are embellished with crystal flowers for a subtle sparkle.

____________________________________________________________________________

Cult Gaia Ray Flat ($328; cultgaia.com)

Cult Gaia Cult Gaia Ray Flat

Cult Gaia’s Ray Flat literally brings the party wherever you are, simply because of the fun feather puff — it’s no wonder they’re recommended by Sabatino. These are super versatile too because you can detach the puff whenever you want.

Block heel bridal shoes

Alexandre Birman Clarita 90mm Leather Ankle-Tie Sandals ($595; bergdorfgoodman.com)

Bergdorf Goodman Alexandre Birman Clarita 90mm Leather Ankle-Tie Sandals

Sabatino often recommends the Alexandre Birman Clarita sandals to clients who want a block heel or are unsure what to get. These are available in multiple heel heights so you can pick which one works best for you.

____________________________________________________________________________

Paradox London Pink Manhattan Embellished Sandal ($94.95; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Paradox London Pink Manhattan Embellished Sandal

Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue. Let these stunning sandals check one item off your list. How could you turn down a well-designed block heel that even features a crystal-encrusted broach?

____________________________________________________________________________

Loeffler Randall Camellia Heels ($395; bhldn.com)

BHLDN Loeffler Randall Camellia Heels

We’re sure we’ll be dreaming about the Loeffler Randall Camellia Heels forever — or at least until we wed. Available in four beautiful colors, pick your favorite to stand at the alter in.

____________________________________________________________________________

Sam Edelman Yaro Ankle Strap Sandal (starting at $119.95; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Sam Edelman Yaro Ankle Strap Sandal

We imagine that if you opened up the dictionary to the term “block heel,” a picture of these Sam Edelmans would pop up. On your wedding day and beyond, you’re sure to wear these again.

____________________________________________________________________________

Vicenza Rooney Heels ($130; bhldn.com)

BHLDN Vicenza Rooney Heels

“Just enough height, but not too much where I won’t be able to wear them all night. They are super comfy,” writes one reviewer of the Vicenza Rooney Heels. The soft suede block heel gives a modern touch to a vintage-style shoe.

____________________________________________________________________________

Naturalizer Vanessa Sandal ($98.95; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Naturalizer Vanessa Sandal

Naturalizer is practically synonymous with comfort at this point. If aching feet are your biggest wedding day concern, go for a shoe from this beloved brand like these Vanessa sandals that reviewers rave about.

Wedge bridal shoes

Badgley Mischka Reagan Embellished Wedge ($185; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Badgley Mischka Reagan Embellished Wedge

Absolutely no one wants to be uncomfortable on their wedding day. Consider a metallic fabric-covered wedge like these from the Badgley Mischka Collection for comfort, style and sparkle.

____________________________________________________________________________

Paradox London Pink Kamara Embellished Wedge Sandal ($89.95; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Paradox London Pink Kamara Embellished Wedge Sandal

Let these wedge sandals be your something blue. We love the contrast of the pearls and crystals along the top against the deep blue satin fabric of the shoe for a pop of color against your wedding look.

____________________________________________________________________________

Stuart Weitzman Aleena Metallic Leather Wedge Mules ($375; saksfifthavenue.com)

Saks Fifth Avenue Stuart Weitzman Aleena Metallic Leather Wedge Mules

Can’t decide between getting married in a wedge or a mule? Wear these metallic shoes to give you the best of both worlds on your special day.