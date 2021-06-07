CNN —

Today, you’ll find a deal on our favorite mesh Wi-Fi router, discounted desks and savings on Adidas accessories. All that and more below.

Blink Mini ($19.99, originally $34.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Blink Mini

Blink and you’ll miss this Amazon deal on a Blink Mini, which promises to amp up your home’s security. For only $19.99 (the Prime member-exclusive discount will be shown automatically at checkout), you can keep an eye on any room with this ultra compact camera. For more on the Blink Mini, read our full review here.

Adidas Adidas

There’s never been a better time to gear up for a new season of workouts — indoor or outdoor — since Adidas is offering up to 30% off select accessories with code ACC30. Favorites for men, women and kids like Quarter Sock 6-Pack, Originals Relaxed Strap-Back Hat, Sport Waist Pack and more are marked down during this sale to help you stick to your fitness goals. Just be sure to shop soon; this promo lasts through Wednesday only.

Eero 6 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router ($83, originally $129; amazon.com)

Amazon Eero 6 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router

If you’re working from home (or just streaming and gaming at home), reliable Wi-Fi is a must-have. Ensure your network connection is as strong as ever with a discounted Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi Router. The highly rated mesh Wi-Fi system happens to be our pick for best mesh Wi-Fi router. Plus, it’s easy to install, so you can get online and stay online for as long as you like.

Need Home Office Desks (starting at $67.97; amazon.com)

Amazon Need Home Office Desks

If you’re still working from home, chances are your home office could probably use an upgrade. Luckily, Amazon is marking down a range of desks in a variety of styles to match most home aesthetics. All the desks are under $100, but the deals will only last for one day, so be sure to shop soon.

Refurbished Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fryer and Toaster Oven ($179.99, originally $299.99; woot.com)

Amazon Refurbished Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fryer and Toaster Oven

It’s an air fryer! It’s a toaster oven! It’s both! This refurbished appliance from Ninja can handle all your cooking needs with 10 functions including air frying, roasting, baking, broiling, dehydrating and more using 1,800 watts of power. Plus, this extra-large capacity toaster heats up 30% faster than a traditional, full-size oven, so you can whip up meals for the whole family in a flash. As with most Woot! refurbs, this Ninja Foodi should work like new, but still comes with a 90-day limited warranty in case.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Apple TV 4K

Amazon Apple TV 4K

Apple recently unveiled the latest Apple TV 4K, with a more powerful streaming experience and a completely reworked remote. Now it’s discounted for the first time at Expercom, where you can get $10 off the new device.

ThirdLove

ThirdLove ThirdLove

Get ready for summer with a discounted bra kit from ThirdLove (a brand we absolutely love). Featuring two strapless bras and a matching pair of comfort stretch underwear for just $99, down from $145, you can rock your favorite shoulderless outfits all summer long. Just be sure to snag your kit soon, as this sale only lasts through June 7.

Petco

Petco Petco

There’s never been a better time to upgrade your dog’s bed than now, thanks to Petco’s 50% off sale. Browse over 50 options for dogs large and small so they can nap in comfort.

Reebok

Reebok Reebok

Get ready for those summer workouts with Reebok’s huge summer sale. Score 40% off sitewide and an extra 50% off sale items when you use code SUPERSUMMER.

Supergoop!

Supergoop Supergoop

The cult-favorite skin care brand Supergoop! is hosting its Summer Sale, where you can get 20% off all SPF products, including bestsellers like Unseen Sunscreen and Glowscreen. Just use code SUMMER20 to secure your discount and protect your skin all summer long.

Project Rock UA Sports Masks, 2-Pack ($30, originally $35; underarmour.com)

Under Armour Project Rock UA Sports Masks, 2-Pack

These face masks from Under Armour’s Project Rock are built with a breathable, cool material, making them the perfect masks for exercising. Plus, they’ve got a secure fit, water-resistant outer shell and antimicrobial interior so they can handle any workout you throw at them.

Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack Nordstrom Rack

Get a head start on Father’s Day with gifts from Nordstrom Rack, which has shirts, shorts, sandals and so much more for up to 55% off right now. Shop early and outfit your dad for summer at Nordstrom Rack — plus, if he loves hitting the back nine after work, golf gifts are up to 60% off.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ ($99.99, originally $149.99; amazon.com)

Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds+

Head over to Amazon for a stellar deal on a pair of Samsung’s second-generation buds. The Galaxy Buds+ in Cloud Blue, red, black and white are down to just $99.99 — that’s $50 off their usual price. What the Buds+ lack in active noise cancellation, they make up for in top-quality sound and comfort. Read more about these earbuds in our full review.

Swedish Dishcloths, 10-Pack ($19.95, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Swedish Dishcloths, 10-Pack

If you’re looking to cut back on your use of paper towels, it’s as good a time as ever to try out ultra-absorbent Swedish Dishcloths. Ten-packs of the cult-favorite paper towel replacements are on sale at Amazon for just $19.95 — a price that pales in comparison to the amount you’ll save on paper product restocks, not to mention the positive impact you’ll have on the planet. These dishcloths are machine-washable, so they can be used on messes over and over. Read more about them in our full review here.

Rocketbook Wave Smart Notebook ($20.99, originally $27; amazon.com)

Amazon Rocketbook Wave Smart Notebook

Thanks to this Amazon deal, you can get the last notebook you’ll ever need at an ultra-low price. Rocketbook is the pinnacle of reusable notebooks, and you can snag a Wave Smart Notebook (and pen!) for just $18.69 — the lowest price we’ve seen in almost a year and $2 away from the lowest price ever.

With Rocketbook, you can ensure your ideas live on forever in the cloud. Save your handwritten notes to Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook app. Plus, AI technology allows you to use Rocketbook’s smart titles, smart search and email transcription to organize your notes more easily. As you write, be sure to allow 15 seconds for the ink from any pen, marker or highlighter to bond to Rocketbook’s pages. Then, when all the pages are filled, simply wipe clean with a damp cloth, and start from scratch.

Roku Ultra ($69, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Roku Ultra

Just in time for the return of summertime series, our favorite streaming device, the Roku Ultra, is down to just $69. This 2020 version of the box is faster than its predecessor, thanks to a new quad-core processor, and it boasts Dolby Vision HDR support and improved Wi-Fi performance too. Plus, we trust the Roku Ultra to upscale content, delivering the best picture possible on your TV with zero lag time. Read more about why it’s our top streaming device pick here.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.