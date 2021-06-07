US Navy christens only warship named for a foreign capital

(CNN) A bottle of wine was broken across a mass of gray metal in Mobile, Alabama, on Saturday, as the United States Navy unveiled the only ship in its fleet to be named after a foreign capital.

The USS Canberra -- named for Australia's seat of power -- is a brand new littoral combat ship, one of the US Navy's newest platforms.

"It says much to the strength of the friendship between our two nations that Australia is the only allied country whose capital the US Navy has used to name a ship," Commodore Matthew Hudson, Australia's military attache at its embassy in Washington, said at the christening ceremony Saturday.

The ship is the second US Navy vessel to bear the Canberra name. The first was during World War II, when the then-USS Pittsburgh, a cruiser, was renamed Canberra after an Australian ship of the same name was sunk by Japanese forces in the Battle of Savo Island, part of the Guadalcanal campaign in the Solomon Islands.

The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords, front, takes part in exercises with the Singapore navy's Formidable-class multi-role stealth frigate RSS Steadfast in the South China Sea, May 25, 2020.

The cruiser Canberra would go on the serve until 1970, with roles in the Cuban missile crisis and the Vietnam War.

