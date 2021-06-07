Bogota, Colombia (CNN) The first official results from Peru's presidential elections gave a small lead to right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori, but the election was too close to call as of early Monday.

Peruvian electoral authority ONPE said so far it had counted 42% of the vote. Of those, Fujimori was the preferred candidate for 52.9% of voters, while left-wing candidate Pedro Castillo was the preferred option for 47.1%.

Turnout was 77%.

"These results are the first official data from the polling stations that sit closest to the counting centers, that means urban votes. An important share of votes from rural areas and abroad is still waiting to be counted," said Pedro Corvetto, head of ONPE.

Corvetto urged fellow Peruvians to wait for official results to come in from the provinces.

A Peruvian nun living in Chile cast her vote.

