A driver slams into a family, killing four people, in what Canadian police say was an anti-Islamic hate crime

(CNN) A family of five was waiting at an intersection in the Canadian city of London when a driver intentionally mounted the curb and struck them, killing four, because of their Islamic faith, officials said Monday.

"There is evidence that this was a planned, premeditated act, motivated by hate. It is believed that these victims were targeted because they were Muslim," said Detective Superintendent Paul Waight of the London Police. "There is no known previous connection between the suspect and the victims."

A 74-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday night and the other four family members -- a 46-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman, a 15-year-old girl, and a nine-year-old boy -- were transported to the hospital by paramedic services.

The two adults and the teen died at the hospital, police said. The boy is still recovering in serious but non-life-threatening condition, they said, adding that family members of the victims have requested the names of the victims not be released at this time.

According to Waight, the family was waiting at the intersection when a black pickup truck, driven by 20-year-old Nathaniel Veltman, mounted the curb and struck them.

