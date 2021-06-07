Uganda reimposes Covid-19 restrictions as cases surge in second wave

Kampala, Uganda (CNN) More restrictions will be reinforced in Uganda to curb the spread of a second wave of Covid-19 amid a sharp rise in cases, President Yoweri Museveni confirmed in a televised address Sunday night.

All schools and institutions of higher learning will be closed for 42 days starting Monday morning, the president said, adding that all teachers will be required to be vaccinated before returning to the classroom. "There is an increasing number of clusters of infections in schools," Museveni said.

Inter-district travel will also be banned for 42 days starting June 10th,to minimize the movement of people and the spread of the virus from district-to-district.

Additionally, communal gathering in places of worship will be suspended for 42 days, but social gatherings will be limited to a maximum capacity of 20 people.

On June 4th, Uganda registered its highest single day record with 1259 confirmed cases, at a positivity rate of 17%. But only 8% of the cases from the last 14 days were admitted into hospitals.

