'The Mod Squad' actor Clarence Williams III dies at 81

(CNN) Clarence Williams III, who played Linc Hayes in "The Mod Squad," died at his home in Los Angeles after battling colon cancer, his manager Peg Donegan told CNN in a statement Sunday.

Williams was 81.

Williams was born in New York City on August 21, 1939, according to the statement.

He began his career in a production of "Dark of the Moon," and appeared on Broadway in "The Great Outdoors."

His performance in "Slow Dance on the Killing Ground" won him a Theatre World Award and a Tony nomination, the statement said.

