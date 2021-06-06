2 wildfires in Arizona force evacuations and burn tens of thousands of acres

(CNN) Two wildfires burning Sunday in the hills and mountains of eastern Arizona have scorched more than 60,000 acres and prompted evacuation orders for hundreds of people, officials said.

The other blaze -- the Mescal Fire -- has burned more than 25,900 acres in the Mescal Mountains roughly 120 miles east of Phoenix as of Sunday morning, according to InciWeb . The fire started early last week.

On Saturday, that fire moved authorities to evacuate people on the east side of State Route 77 near El Capitan as well as the Soda Canyon area near San Carlos Lake, according to InciWeb.

El Capitan is an area with about 4,800 residents. It wasn't immediately clear how many people or homes were evacuated.

No deaths or injuries have been reported in either fire, and the causes of both are under investigation.