(CNN) "Did you, too, O friend, suppose democracy was only for elections, for politics, and for a party name?"

Walt Whitman posed this question in his 1871 pamphlet "Democratic Vistas," written when he was living in Washington, DC — the seat of power of a nation seeking to rebuild and redefine itself after the Civil War.

His answer, of course, was no — that the word had a far broader meaning. Democracy comes to true fruition, he wrote, only "in the highest forms of interaction between men, and their beliefs — in religion, literature, colleges, and schools." In other words, "democracy in all public and private life."

Whitman's words rang out in a familiar key this week, as Americans across the country raised alarms over widespread Republican efforts to make it harder to vote and easier to overturn elections.

One of them was President Joe Biden, who in his Memorial Day address reached for Whitmanesque heights when he referred to democracy as "more than a form of government." He called it "a way of seeing the world" and the "soul of America."