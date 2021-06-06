(CNN) Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez experienced wildly different emotions in a dramatic Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday.

Verstappen had been four points clear of reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton at the start of Sunday's race and had looked on course to win the 13th win of his career but suffered a dramatic tire blow out in the grand prix's closing stages

With five laps remaining the Red Bull driver's luck ran out as his left-rear tyre punctured and he crashed into the concrete wall.

Verstappen was unable to contain his frustration as he got out of his car and kicked the blown tire.

The race was then suspended to clear debris strewn across the track.

