Drones shot down over Iraqi airbase housing US troops and coalition forces

(CNN) Two drones were shot down over an Iraqi airbase housing US troops and Iraqi and coalition forces on Sunday, the Iraqi military said in a statement.

Several hours before, the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center (BDSC) in the Iraqi capital was attacked by one rocket round, a spokesman for the US-led coalition, Wayne Marotto, said in a tweet. "The rocket impacted near the BDSC and caused no injuries or damage. The attack is under investigation," he added.

In another tweet, Marotto said each attack against the Iraqi government, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq "and the coalition undermines the authority of Iraqi institutions, the rule of law and Iraqi national sovereignty."

It is unclear who launched the drones over the base or who was behind the rocket attack at the BDSC.