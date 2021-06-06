Nigerian megachurch preacher dies after church program

Abuja, Nigeria (CNN) A prominent Nigerian televangelist has died hours after presiding over a program at his Lagos-based megachurch on Saturday.

Prophet T.B. Joshua, the founder of The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), passed away one week before his 58th birthday, his church said in a statement Sunday.

"On Saturday 5th June 2021, Prophet TB Joshua spoke during the Emmanuel TV Partners Meeting: "Time for everything -- time to come here for prayer and time to return home after the service," T.B. Joshua Ministries wrote in a Facebook post . "God has taken His servant Prophet TB Joshua home -- as it should be by divine will. His last moments on earth were spent in the service of God. This is what he was born for, lived for and died for."

Joshua's cause of death was not stated. Since his rise to prominence in the late 1990s, the popular preacher was renowned for his philanthropy, prosperity teachings, and purported healings and miracles.

SCOAN plays host to dozens of international guests, and local celebrities , who visit the worship center for prayers.