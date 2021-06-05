Record-setting heat wave reaches the Northeast this weekend

(CNN) More than five million Americans are under heat alerts as a record-breaking heat wave continues to grip the country.

The heat wave has dominated the West this week, but it makes its long-awaited arrival in the Northeast today. The hottest temperatures of the year are expected.

Saturday will be the first 90-degree day of 2021 for Central Park in New York City. The nation's capital will reach the low 90s on Saturday and Sunday, too, and Boston could see a string of highs in the mid-90s through late next week.

If Boston sees the mercury rise above 90 degrees for at least five straight days , this heat wave will be the longest in nearly a decade.

Meanwhile, the Midwest and Plains continue to see temperatures approach the century mark.

