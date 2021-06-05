(CNN) The state of Nevada is banning "racially discriminatory" school mascots after legislation was signed into law on Friday, as well as banning town sirens historically used to discriminate.

Gov. Steve Sisolak was joined by members of the Nevada Indian Commission and tribal elders during the signing.

Assembly Bill 88 specifically prohibits using "a name, logo, mascot, song or other identifier associated with the Confederate States of America or a federally recognized Indian tribe," except when a tribe has specifically given a school permission to do so.

The law also orders the State Board on Geographic Names to recommend changes for "any geographic feature" that has a name which is considered racially discriminatory.

Additionally, the new law prohibits communities from sounding signals associated with a past law "which required persons of a particular race, ethnicity, ancestry, national origin or color to leave the town by a certain time."