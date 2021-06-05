Golfer Jon Rahm forced to withdraw from Memorial Tournament after positive Covid-19 test

(CNN) Spanish golfer Jon Rahm was withdrawn from the Memorial Tournament Saturday after testing positive for Covid-19, the PGA Tour announced.

Rahm was leading the tournament after the third round with a 6-stroke cushion over his closest competitors.

"I'm very disappointed in having to withdraw from the Memorial Tournament," he said in a statement posted on Twitter Saturday. "This is one of those things that happens in life, one of those moments where how we respond to a setback defines us as people. I'm very thankful that my family and I are all OK."

The PGA Tour said Rahm was placed in contact tracing protocols on Monday after officials learned he had been in close contact with someone who was Covid-19 positive.

Rahm elected to remain in the tournament and undergo daily testing and have restricted access to indoor facilities at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

