A Florida dad threw his infant at a deputy after a high-speed chase, sheriff's office says

(CNN) A Florida man faces aggravated child abuse and other charges after hurling his infant at a deputy near the end of a high-speed chase, the Indian River County Sheriff's Office said.

The 32-year-old suspect is seen being tackled by law enforcement as a deputy cradles a baby in a sky-blue outfit, according to video released this week by the sheriff's office.

Deputy Jacob Curby told CNN affiliate WPEC the suspect -- who law enforcement identified as John Henry James III -- left his car carrying his baby after the pursuit the evening of May 26 and "just turned around, no regard, not a little toss" and "overhand threw this two-month-old at me from about six feet away."

Curby caught the baby, who was unhurt, the station reported. The sheriff's office said deputies were "able to relocate the baby to safety."

The Florida Department of Children and Families is investigating, the sheriff's department said in a statement posted to Facebook on Friday.

