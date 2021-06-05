Fisher-Price baby soothers and gliders recalled after four infant deaths

(CNN) Fisher-Price has recalled models of its baby soothers and gliders after the deaths of four infants who were reportedly left on their backs unrestrained and later found on their stomachs.

In a joint statement with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the company announced on Thursday the recall of the Fisher-Price 4-in-1 Rock 'n Glide Soothers and 2-in-1 Soothe 'n Play Gliders.

The statement said the reported deaths occurred in 4-in-1 Rock 'n Glide Soothers between April 2019 and February 2020: a 4-month old in Missouri, a 2-month old in Nevada, a 2-month old in Michigan, and an 11-week old in Colorado.

No fatalities were reported in the 2-in-1 Soothe 'n Play Gliders, according to the statement.

Recalled 2-in-1 Soothe 'n Play Glider (Rocker Mode).

"Inclined products, such as gliders, soothers, rockers and swings are not safe for infant sleep, due to the risk of suffocation," said CPSC Acting Chairman Robert Adler.

