Belmont Stakes 2021: Horses, time, channel and what to know

(CNN) The 153rd running of the Belmont Stakes, the third and final leg of the Triple Crown of thoroughbred racing, takes place on Saturday.

Here is what you need to know about the "Test of the Champion," the oldest event in the American Triple Crown of horse racing.

When

Saturday, June 5

How to watch

NBC coverage will begin at 5 p.m. Post time for the 153rd running of the Belmont Stakes is 6:49 p.m.

NBCSN will present undercard coverage from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. You can also stream the event on NBC Sports' website and app.

Morning line betting odds

Bourbonic (15-1)

Essential Quality (2-1)

Rombauer (3-1)

Hot Rod Charlie (7-2)

France Go de Ina (30-1)

Known Agenda (6-1)

Rock Your World (9-2)

Overtook (20-1)

What's different

This is a return to normalcy after last year, when for the first time in history the race was the first leg of the Triple Crown after the Covid-19 pandemic upended the schedule.

This year's race will not include Medina Spirit, the Kentucky Derby winner, after the horse failed a post-Derby drug test.

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert has been suspended from the home of the Kentucky Derby for two years after Medina Spirit's positive post-race drug was confirmed, the company that runs the Louisville racetrack said Wednesday.