World Environment Day: We must conserve and restore our ecosystems, for the sake of future generations

Editor's Note: Imran Khan is Prime Minister of Pakistan, which is hosting World Environment Day 2021 in partnership with the UN Environment Programme. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Growing up in Lahore, in the heart of Pakistan, one would take pride in living inside what is known as the "City of Gardens." One would find inspiration strolling through the historic Moghul era Shalimar Gardens, peace in Bagh-e-Jinnah, and stop at Hazuri Bagh to listen to a storyteller reciting Punjabi folktales. I was privileged to learn to play cricket in beautiful cricket grounds surrounded by trees.

Today the sites remain, but Lahore is not the same. Cars and concrete buildings replace the sprawling mango and guava trees across the city, while previously clean canals are tarnished with countless single-use plastic water sachets.

Imran Khan at an event after inspecting the progress of the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami campaign, in Haripur District, Pakistan, May 27, 2021.

Congested and polluted urban spaces are not just ugly, they also pose serious health and economic risks, with plastic pollution penetrating water sources and with toxic fine sulfur particles flowing in the air. As cities lose their vegetation and encroach into forests that surround them, they become more vulnerable to floods, which Pakistan is all too familiar with. These and other extreme weather events proliferate as a result of a changing climate, creating untold suffering, loss of property, and damage to infrastructure.

Sadly, this goes beyond cities. The whole of Pakistan -- with its rich landscapes and biodiversity -- has become one of the countries most threatened by climate change. All its ecosystems are degrading as a result of human actions.

What is true for Pakistan is true for the world at large. One-third of global farmlands are highly degraded today, partially due to the misuse of pesticides and fertilizers, and the creation of monocultural landscapes. Forests have been disappearing at alarming rates in Pakistan and across the planet. Global economic development, food security, and peace are similarly threatened by the degradation of freshwater sources, oceans, mountains, grasslands and savannahs, and peatlands.