FDA approves diabetes drug to help people keep the pounds off

(CNN) The US Food and Drug Administration has approved an injectable diabetes drug for long-term weight control.

"This under-the-skin injection is the first approved drug for chronic weight management in adults with general obesity or overweight since 2014," the FDA said in a statement Friday

Studies have shown the once-a-week injection, called semaglutide, can help people lose up to 12% of their body weight over about a year and a half.

Semaglutide, to be sold under the brand name Wegovy by maker Novo Nordisk, affects a hormone called glucagon-like peptide-1 and increases the production of insulin. But it also appears to suppress appetite.

The FDA said new obesity treatments are needed.

