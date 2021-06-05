(CNN) Magawa the "hero rat," whose work sniffing out landmines in Cambodia won him a medal for life-saving bravery, is retiring after a distinguished five-year career.

The African giant pouched rat has found 71 landmines and 38 items of unexploded ordnance during his service, according to APOPO, the mine-clearing non-governmental organization that trained him.

His work saw him win a gold medal from the British veterinary charity the People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA) last year.

But APOPO said the revered rodent, who turns seven later this year, has "worked hard and deserves to relax now."

"Although still in good health, he has reached a retirement age and is clearly starting to slow down," APOPO said. "It is time."

