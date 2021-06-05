Nigerians can now be prosecuted for sending tweets following ban on Twitter

Abuja, Nigeria (CNN) The Nigerian government has ordered federal prosecutors to arrest and prosecute users of the Twitter app, after a ban on the social media company took effect on Friday.

Nigeria's Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, issued the directive Saturday in a statement signed on his behalf by his spokesman, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu.

"Malami directed the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF) at the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, to swing into action and commence in earnest the process of prosecution of violators of the Federal Government De-activation of operations of Twitter in Nigeria," it read.

The Attorney General directed the country's communications regulator, NCC, and the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy to collaborate with prosecutors "to ensure the speedy prosecution of offenders without any further delay."

Nigeria's Ministry of Information and Culture announced the "indefinite suspension" of Twitter's operations in Nigeria in a statement on Friday, just about two days after the company deleted a tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari that was widely perceived as offensive.

Read More