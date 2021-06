The world's 'biggest and deepest' swimming pool is to be built in the UK. It will descend 164 feet

(CNN) A UK company is to build what it says is the world's biggest and deepest pool, in a new project backed by British astronaut Tim Peake.

The aptly named Blue Abyss pool will be built in Cornwall , south west England, and will hold 42 million liters of water -- equivalent to that of 17 Olympic size swimming pools, or 168 million cups of tea, the company said.

It will be 164 feet (50 meters) deep, 164 feet long, and 131 feet (40 meters) wide.

Keen swimmers hoping to test out the £150m ($211m) pool may be disappointed, however, as the Blue Abyss is designed to simulate "extreme environments."

It will be set up for testing the latest underwater technology, including subsea robotics and mini submersibles.

