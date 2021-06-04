America is on a gun-buying spree. Here's what is driving the surge

(CNN) Robin Armstrong said she's had a phobia of guns since her brother was fatally shot, but that hasn't stopped her from buying a Springfield XD nine-millimeter handgun.

"I'm practicing as much as I can, and I'm just trying not to be nervous around it," said Armstrong, who plans to buy two more firearms: an AR-15 rifle and a smaller handgun she can carry concealed.

Armstrong, who is Black and lives in the San Francisco Bay area, cited "things that were going on in the country" like social injustice and her safety as the reasons for her new found interest in guns.

She is just one of many Americans either buying a gun for the first time or adding to what they already own, leading to a surge in US gun sales that started last year and is continuing strong in 2021.

There is no government or national database of gun sales, but the Federal Bureau of Investigation keeps track of pre-sale background checks, an indicator that's been soaring to record highs.