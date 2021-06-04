Five additional coffins found at 1921 Tulsa massacre search site

(CNN) Crews searching an excavation site at Oaklawn Cemetery for the remains of those killed in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre found five coffins on Thursday afternoon.

This brings the total amount of coffins found at the "mass grave feature" to 20 thus far, according to the city of Tulsa

After conducting the majority of the groundwork this week, the formal exhumation process is expected to start on Monday, June 7, the city said in a statement.

An eight-member team from the Tampa, Florida, office of Cardno Inc., an environmental and infrastructure company, is expected to be at Oaklawn Cemetery up to six to eight weeks completing the exhumation process.

"This is going to be a longer process, so we're just at the very beginning of that stage," said Kary Stackelbeck, the Oklahoma state archaeologist, in a video update posted to Facebook . "The analytical component of this is actually going to take a fair bit longer for us to start getting some of those answers with regard to the individuals that are contained within these coffins."

Read More