Hate crimes, shooting incidents in New York City have surged since last year, NYPD data show

(CNN) Hate crimes against Asian people in New York City have increased by 335% this year when compared to the same period last year, according to the latest New York Police Department (NYPD) crime statistics report.

From January 1 through May 31, the city recorded 87 hate crimes against Asians, compared with 20 such crimes for the same period in 2020, city statistics show.

The news comes amid a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes nationwide this year. Last month, the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at Cal State University San Bernardino reported that hate crimes against Asians in 16 of the nation's largest cities and counties were up 164% since the same time last year.

As CNN has previously reported , hate crimes against Asians often go underreported due to the lack of mandatory national reporting requirements by police agencies, but also because of other factors that could deter victims from calling the police, such as long-standing distrust of law enforcement, language barriers, and immigration status.

In New York City, overall, hate crimes have increased by 98% this year, compared with January through May of 2020, the report states.