US Marshals say a suspect was shot and killed avoiding arrest in Minneapolis

(CNN) A person was shot and killed by authorities in Minneapolis and another person was injured, the US Marshals Service said in a statement Thursday, which led to a protest forming later in the evening.

On Thursday afternoon, "task force members were attempting to apprehend an individual wanted on a state arrest warrant for possession of a firearm by a felon," a USMS statement said.

"During the incident, the subject, who was in a parked car, failed to comply with officers' commands and produced a handgun resulting in task force members firing upon the subject."

The individual was pronounced dead by Hennepin County EMS at the scene, the statement said.

A woman who was also in the vehicle during the incident sustained minor injuries from glass debris, USMS said.

Read More