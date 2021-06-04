Cincinnati school district to settle lawsuit filed by parents of bullied boy who hanged himself

(CNN) Cincinnati Public Schools is on the verge of settling a wrongful death lawsuit with the parents of Gabriel Taye, attorneys for both parties said in a joint press release Friday.

Gabriel was 8 years old in 2017 when he hanged himself with a necktie in his Cincinnati home. His family subsequently filed a federal lawsuit against the district, the school's principal and assistant principal, and a school nurse, alleging that the school did not adequately respond to the boy being bullied, and did not inform them of a bullying incident that took place two days before Taye's death.

The proposed settlement announced Friday includes paying $3 million to Gabriel's family and a commitment on behalf of the district to a slew of anti-bullying measures, though the district admits no guilt. CPS also agreed to two years of ongoing oversight of the anti-bullying program.

"The defendants strongly believe that neither CPS, its employees, nor the school nurse were responsible for the tragic death of Gabriel Taye," Aaron Herzig, an attorney for the district, said in a statement. "CPS embraces the goal of eliminating bullying within schools, as well as continuing to refine and improve reporting, management, and training processes related to incidents of bullying."

In January, a three-judge panel from the 6th US Circuit Court of Appeals rejected CPS' motion to dismiss the lawsuit. Judge Bernice Bouie Donald said CPS' arguments that governmental immunity shielded the school principle and nurse from the lawsuit were "meritless" and "unpersuasive."

