Her father was killed in the California fire station shooting. Firefighters came to her graduation

(CNN) Joslyn Carlon wore her dad's firefighting jacket over her graduation gown when she walked across the stage to accept her high school diploma on Thursday, just two days after he was killed in a shooting at his Los Angeles County fire station.

Dozens of firefighters dressed in black uniforms lined the entrance to College of the Canyons, in Santa Clarita, when Carlon and her family arrived for the Saugus High School graduation ceremony.

Firefighters line the entrance to Thursday's graduation ceremony as Joslyn Carlon and her family walked in.

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby described Tory Carlon on Tuesday as "a very brave, committed, loyal member of our department for over 20 years." The 44-year-old had driven a fire truck and began his career as an explorer in the forestry department.

He and his wife, Heidi, have three children, according to a GoFundMe campaign that was set up for the family.

About 300 firefighters and law enforcement officers were there for the ceremony, KABC reported, including some who worked closely with Carlon.

"It was a hard night, but I was proud to be here and support that family," L.A. County firefighter-paramedic Gary Reichman told KABC. "To honor that beautiful girl tonight meant so much to me, to all my colleagues and friends."

Reichman told KABC that he worked at Carlon's station and was off on the day of the shooting.