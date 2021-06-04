Atlanta police say they found more than 170 pounds of marijuana in suitcases from an arriving flight

(CNN) Four people were arrested and seven suitcases with more than 170 pounds of marijuana was seized after it arrived in Atlanta on a flight from Seattle last week, according to Atlanta police.

On May 26, an Atlanta Police Department K-9 dog alerted authorities to five suitcases that were unloaded from the flight and on their way to baggage claim, according to a news release from the department

Officers detained four people who each took at least one of the bags. A search of those suitcases confirmed that they each contained marijuana, police said.

"Additionally, officers discovered two of the suspects each had an additional suitcase with them that also contained marijuana," the release said.

"Ultimately, officers recovered 7 suitcases and a total of 174 pounds of marijuana, with an approximate street value of around $700,000."

