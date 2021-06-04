(CNN) Russian tennis player Yana Sizikova was arrested in Paris on Thursday evening for sports corruption and fraud in an organized group, two French law enforcement sources have told CNN.

She was arrested and taken into custody on Thursday for "sports corruption and fraud in an organized group, concerning acts that may have been committed in September 2020," according to the Paris prosecutor's office.

Sizikova was arrested shortly after losing her first-round doubles match at Roland Garros on Thursday, a Paris senior police source told CNN.

The 26-year-old is suspected of match-fixing in 2020 when she is alleged to have deliberately lost a doubles match in last year's Roland Garros tournament, according to the source.

CNN is trying to reach a representative for Sizikova for commen, while the International Tennis Integrity Agency said it was a matter for the French police.

