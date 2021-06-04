(CNN) California workers will no longer be required to wear face masks in the workplace, as long as all employees in a single room are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to new rules approved Thursday by California's Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board.

The change, expected to be effective June 15, comes after the board heard dozens of comments from business groups and the public urging members to ease mask restrictions in the workplace.

The board initially voted 4-3 to reject changes to the current rules, which require masks in the workplace for all employees. The existing rules also require employers to establish partitions to provide adequate social distancing.